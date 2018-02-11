IFPA: No medical justification for female genital mutilation

The Irish Family Planning Association says there is no medical justification for female genital mutilation.

The organisation says the procedure has a devastating impact on women.

Earlier this week, Dr Ali Selim of the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland said that he is an advocate of female circumcision.

IFPA medical director Dr. Caitriona Henchion says it causes harm and has no health benefits.

She says it can lead to a lot of problems.

"They would have short-term complications, so clearly pain can be very severe at the time of the procedure, infection, urinary tract problems, menstrual problems and later on, sexual difficulties."

- Digital desk