IFA President: 'Government should hang their heads in shame' over lack of help during drought

The Government should be ashamed of the lack of help given to farmers during the recent drought situation.

That is according to the Irish Farmers Association which says low-cost loans promised to farmers in last year's budget have yet to be made available.

The loans would help farmers alleviate the cost of purchasing animal fodder while there is a current shortage of grass.

President of the association, Joe Healy says some farmers cannot cope.

"I think that the Government should hang their heads in shame, the fact that it [the loans] hasn't been rolled," said Mr Healy.

"We've met the minister on numerous occasions to push for it to be rolled out.

"Shame on them for not having it rolled out to farmers to ease the stress and ease the financial difficulties that farmers are enduring at this time".

