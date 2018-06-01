IFA opposes CAP budget which will reduce support for farmers by €30bn

There have been calls for the government to oppose the CAP budget which was announced today.

In it's 2021 to 2027 plan, the European Commission is reducing the budget for direct support for farmers by around €30bn.

The proposals also include setting up a fund for young farmers and giving more money to small farms.

The Irish Farmers Association has described the budget as a major threat to farming and wants the government to insist on an increased budget.

It says the future of farming and rural Ireland is at stake as farmers are already struggling on low incomes.

European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan admits the new budget could encourage larger farms to split up.

"There is nothing stopping farmers or businesses from splitting their farms," he said.

The constitutional position of property within many member states would not let the European Union, or indeed farmers, being prevented from doing this.

"There is no point in trying to do something you cannot do. This is happening all the time and will continue to be a possibility," he said.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Farming, CAP, IFA

 

