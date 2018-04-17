IFA calls for doubling of Government supports for struggling farmers during fodder crisis

The IFA is calling for a doubling of government supports for farmers who are struggling due to the fodder crisis.

The association says last night's heavy rainfall in many areas is making the situation worse.

It wants the subsidy increased from €60 to €120 per bale of fodder.

A meeting of the IFA's National Council also called for the removal of red tape surrounding the fodder scheme.

It says it is time for the Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to make good on a promise to make more funding available if needed.

File image of Cork farmers during fodder crisis.

- Digital Desk