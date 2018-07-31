If Eamon O'Cuiv decides to run for President he 'will do so as an independent candidate', says fellow TD
If Fianna Fáil's Eamon O'Cuiv decides to run for President he will have to do it as an Independent candidate, according to one of his fellow TDs.
Timmy Dooley says the matter of Fianna Fáil's nomination for the presidency is closed as the party is backing Michael D Higgins.
But some local councillors are trying to mount a campaign to get TD Eamon O'Cuiv on the ballot.
Fianna Fáil's Timmy Dooley says he will not be the party's candidate.
He said: "If Eamon O'Cuiv or anyone else gets onto the ballot they will do so as an independent candidate.
