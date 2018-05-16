ICTU examining report on pay restoration for workers in health sector

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions has confirmed they are considering a draft report on pay restoration for health and social care workers.

Section 39 workers had their their pay reduced in line with their colleagues in the public health sector, during the economic downturn.

The draft report shows only a small number have had their pay restored while the majority are still to see any progress.

The Congress' health sector unions will meet next week to respond after considering the contents of the report.

- Digital Desk