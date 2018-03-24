Iconic buildings across the country will darken for 'Earth Hour' to raise awareness about climate change

Many of our iconic buildings including Leinster House are to take part in Earth Hour later today.

They will darken from half 8 tonight until 9.30pm, as part of the initiative to protect our planet and stop climate change.

The Houses of the Oireachtas is playing a role in the global initiative to call for greater action on the issue.

Chair of the Joint Committee on Communications, Climate Action and Environment Hildegarde Naughton says the Houses of the Oireachtas are raising awareness about the impact that people, community, businesses and individuals can have on our environment.

- Digital Desk