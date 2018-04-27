ICCL urges gardaí to do more to stop removal of referendum posters
27/04/2018 - 15:55:00Back to 8th Amendment Ireland Home
The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) is today calling on gardaí and local authorities to ensure that referendum posters are not removed.
The ICCL says posters on both sides of the campaign are being taken down in some rural areas particularly Mayo and Donegal.
The organisation says the Government is obliged to ensure that freedom of expression is respected, especially during elections and referendums.
- Digital desk