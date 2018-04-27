ICCL urges gardaí to do more to stop removal of referendum posters

Back to 8th Amendment Ireland Home

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) is today calling on gardaí and local authorities to ensure that referendum posters are not removed.

The ICCL says posters on both sides of the campaign are being taken down in some rural areas particularly Mayo and Donegal.

The organisation says the Government is obliged to ensure that freedom of expression is respected, especially during elections and referendums.

- Digital desk


KEYWORDS: 8th Amendment, Abortion

 

More like this story

Most Read in Ireland