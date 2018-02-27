IBTS issues urgent appeal for blood donations

An urgent appeal for blood donations is being made ahead of what is set to be one of the coldest weeks in decades.

The supply of type O-negative blood, in particular, is said to be very low - the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has said that it has just 2.8 days of supply left.

It is appealing to donors in the Dublin region to attend its clinic on D'Olier Street or in Stillorgan, as well as clinics nationwide.

O NEG & A NEG DONORS WE NEED YOU! We have only 3 days supply of this stock left! But we also encourage all other types to come into clinic & bring a friend this week before the weather turns bad. Find your local clinic @ https://t.co/oNrUL1aAJa #Giveblood #EveryOneCounts pic.twitter.com/brR34aWUiM — Giveblood (@Giveblood_ie) February 27, 2018

- Digital desk