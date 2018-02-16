Ibrahim Halawa 'started to cry' when he heard Ed Sheeran's Galway Girl on prison radio

Ibrahim Halawa has said he became homesick when he heard Ed Sheeran's Galway Girl on the radio while he was imprisoned in Egypt.

He said he it made him think of Ireland and home, and it made him cry.

"All we got on [the radio] was State news, between each State news we'd get songs," he told Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1.

"I missed Ireland so much and I just hear a song from Ed Sheeran and think it's just another Ed Sheeran song and I started to listen and the words had Galway in it and I was like 'what, it's about Ireland wow', and I started to listen and I started to cry."

He said he has not received counselling since he returned to Ireland.

"I just don't think I could sit on a chair and start telling someone my story when he hasn't been through it," he said.

Ibrahim Halawa speaking on the Ray D'Arcy Show

Ibrahim spoke of a bond between him and Guildford Four member Paddy Armstrong, believing that only they know and understand what each other went through.

"He has a very hard time as well going through it, and speaking with him I felt a lot comfortable, he understood what I was going through."

He told Ray that he is writing a book about his experience, adding he still has flashbacks and nightmares that cause him difficulty at night. He said he will often sleep on the ground with his pillow.

"It's definitely difficult to put into words and that's why I'm writing my book. I just want to put it up on a shelf and just not open that sector again of my life and just let it something that will push me forward.

"I've been through so much and I'm not going to dwell about it."

