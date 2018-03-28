#IBelieveHer trending following rugby rape trial verdict

Earlier today, all four defendants were acquitted in the Belfast rape trial.

Ireland and Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson, 26, has been found not guilty of rape and sexual assault after a trial at Belfast Crown Court.

His team-mate Stuart Olding, 25, has also been found not guilty of rape.

The verdicts were returned after the jury had deliberated for three hours and 45 minutes.

The jury of eight men and three women also found Blane McIlroy, 26, not guilty of exposure and Rory Harrison, 25, not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.


Since the news broke, #IBeliveHer tag has been trending on the various social media platforms.


By Anna O'Donoghue

