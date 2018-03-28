IBelieveHer trending following rugby rape trial verdict

Earlier today, all four defendants were acquitted in the Belfast rape trial.

Ireland and Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson, 26, has been found not guilty of rape and sexual assault after a trial at Belfast Crown Court.

His team-mate Stuart Olding, 25, has also been found not guilty of rape.

The verdicts were returned after the jury had deliberated for three hours and 45 minutes.

The jury of eight men and three women also found Blane McIlroy, 26, not guilty of exposure and Rory Harrison, 25, not guilty of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Since the news broke, #IBeliveHer tag has been trending on the various social media platforms.

The approach to cases of sexual assault and rape needs to change. Less women will want to go to court, but I have so much respect for this woman who stood up to four entitled men. We need men to learn about consent. #IBelieveHer — Sinéad Gleeson (@sineadgleeson) March 28, 2018

Solidarity rallies to say #IBelieveHer tomorrow at half 12:



Belfast Courthouse

Dublin, the Spire

Limerick, Bedford Row



Please RT. — Sinéad Redmond (@sineadredmond) March 28, 2018

Today is a bad day for women everywhere. Even if you do EVERYTHING you are advised to do after a rape, it won't be enough. There is no justice when it comes to rape. #IBelieveHer — Zoë Alicia (@ZoeAlicia101) March 28, 2018

All day I have been thinking of the victim in the Belfast rape trial. I believe her. I dearly hope justice will prevail but experience has taught me sexual abuse victims rarely get the justice they deserve. I hope at least she knows how many of us support her ❤#IBelieveHer — Taryn De Vere (@TarynDeVere) March 27, 2018

As someone who has been victim more than once, today's verdict is why I never did anything about it 10 years ago.

Really disappointing...

If you're upset by today @dublinrcc are amazing and you can talk to them on 1800778888 or me if you need.#IBelieveHer — 🌈 TARA STEWART 🖍🎧🔮 (@tarastewartdj) March 28, 2018

The #IBelieveHer hashtag gives an insight into how deeply upsetting this court case was for so many people. If nothing else, it must surely lead to a change in how rape trials are conducted. Is there any other crime in which the alleged victim appears to be the one on trial? — Sarah McInerney (@SarahAMcInerney) March 28, 2018

I served on a rape trial jury last summer. A not guilty verdict does not mean no guilt. The standard of proof required to convict + unanimous agreement from 11 people is such a high threshold, it's a miracle it ever happens. The poor girl. #IBelieveHer — Seb (@SebMcAteer) March 28, 2018

“Why don’t people report? They’d report if it were true.” Here’s why. #IBelieveHer — Tara Flynn (@TaraFlynn) March 28, 2018