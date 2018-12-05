Iarnród Éireann to bring in 280 extra train services

Iarnród Éireann are to run more than 280 extra services each week from Sunday.

Their timetable changes mean there will be up to 44 new train services each weekday, mainly on the Maynooth, Drogheda and Phoenix Park Tunnel Commuter routes, as well as an extra daily service each way between Dublin and Sligo.

They are also introducing 60 new weekend services on the Maynooth and Drogheda lines.

They are also starting their late night DART and Commuter services on Friday, December 7, on the weekends in the run-up to Christmas, and after Dublin’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The main timetable changes are: More off-peak and weekend services between Maynooth/Drogheda and Connolly, including extended morning and evening operating hours between Maynooth and Connolly on Sundays

Expansion of Phoenix Park Tunnel services from a current peak only service to include Monday to Friday off-peak services between Hazelhatch and Grand Canal Dock

An additional Monday to Friday service each way between Sligo and Dublin Connolly

Time alterations on Rosslare Europort/Dublin Connolly services

More even intervals on DART services on Saturdays

A number of morning Northern Commuter services will additionally serve Portmarnock, Clongriffin and Howth Junction; and one evening Northern Commuter service will additionally serve Clongriffin and Portmarnock, to balance capacity

Additional early morning 06.52hrs Connolly to Malahide DART service to provide connection to northbound Northern Commuter service for DART customers at intermediate stations

Revised timings on Sligo/Dublin Connolly route services to improve punctuality

They said that late night services will have security personnel on board to ensure customer safety.

The full schedule of late night DART and Commuter services: Fridays and Saturdays on December 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22

30 & 01.30 from Pearse serving all stations to Howth 30 & 01.30 from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones 40 & 01.40 from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk 20 & 01.55 from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth 50 & 01.50 from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

Late night Monday 31st December (after New Year’s Eve concerts):

30 & 02.30 from Pearse serving all stations to Howth 30 & 02.30 from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones 40 & 02.40 from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk 20 & 02.55 from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth 50 & 02.50 from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

A company spokesperson said: “The expansion of the hugely successful Phoenix Park Tunnel service from a peak only service to off-peak on weekdays will be very welcome to customers on the service between Hazelhatch and Grand Canal Dock.

"We’re also pleased to introduce an eighth daily service each way between Sligo and Dublin."

