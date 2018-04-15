Iarnród Éireann submits planning application for new platform at Limerick Junction

Iarnród Éireann has submitted a planning application for a new platform at the Limerick Junction train station.

It is expected to cost 3.5 million euro and is expected to be completed by mid-2019.

Spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann Jane Cregan says the expansion will allow for greater efficiency.

She said: "At present, we woukd have to hold a Dublin bound train outside of Limerick Junction until the Cork bound train has gone through or vice versa, so this will provide for greater efficiency of operations.

"It will also mean that we will be installing - subject to planning permission being granted, a lift, stairs and bridge and at Limerick Junction."

