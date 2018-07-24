Ian Paisley suspended from House of Commons and DUP

The DUP's Ian Paisley will be suspended from the House of Commons for 30 sitting days from September 4 following a major breach of parliamentary rules, MPs have confirmed.

They supported the punishment recommended by the Committee on Standards during a Commons debate.

Mr Paisley was not present in the chamber for the debate.

The North Antrim MP had failed to register two family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

Mr Paisley had already apologised for what he said was his “unintentional failure” to register the hospitality, which he estimated was worth £50,000.

A party statement from the DUP announced that Mr Paisley has also been suspended from the party.

It added: "The party takes this report and the matters contained within it very seriously.

The party officers have decided to suspend Mr Ian Paisley MP from membership of the party pending further investigation into his conduct.

