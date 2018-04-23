'I was stupid,' says Temple Bar stab accused

By Tom Tuite

A 48-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged over a knife attack in Dublin’s Temple Bar at the weekend.

A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar in Dublin city in the early hours of Sunday.

A man was arrested and detained at Pearse Street Garda station where he was charged before being brought to appear before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court.

Simon Cummins with an address at School Drive, Leicestershire, England, was remanded in custody.

Garda Shane Behan gave evidence of arrest and caution telling Judge Walsh that after Mr Cummins was charged he replied, “I’m very sorry for what happened, I’m glad he is alive, I was stupid.”

He was charged with assault causing harm to the man and production of a knife during the alleged attack at Temple Bar Square. The charges are contrary to the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act and the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Legal aid was granted.

Mr Cummins, represented by solicitor Jonathan Dunphy, did not apply for bail and was held in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

Judge Michael Walsh acceded to a request from the defence to ask the prison authorities to organise a psychiatric assessment of Mr Cummins who has not yet indicated how he will plead.