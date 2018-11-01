'I thought there’s no chance these will come out' - Dubliner recalls numbers that won €233k EuroMillions prize

A Dublin man scooped €233,212 on a EuroMillions draw after selecting his numbers in a last-minute rush.

The Dubliner – who matched five numbers plus a lucky star - came agonisingly close to winning the €78,587,093 jackpot, selecting number 2 as one of his lucky star numbers, when number 1 would have bagged him the jackpot.

Sitting in the National Lottery Winner’s Room today, he recalled how he went into the SuperValu store in the Palmerstown Shopping Centre to buy his EuroMillions ticket for Tuesday's draw.

He said: “I normally pick set numbers and I was in a massive rush. I should have just bought a Quick Pick but instead, I just ticked off numbers in less than five seconds without giving it a second thought.

"I glanced at the numbers again as I was walking out of the shop and I thought there’s no chance these will come out. How wrong was I?”

He said he will use this windfall to pay off a few bills and will take his time with his family to see how they are going to spend it.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw were: 17, 23, 27, 43, 47 and the lucky stars were 1 and 12.

There were two winners of the match five and one lucky star prize on the night with the other being sold online.