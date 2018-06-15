'I think we've won the EuroMillions': Thurles syndicate pick up €17m EuroMillions jackpot

The winners of the Lotto syndicate from Thurles, Co Tipperary have arrived to collect their €17m EuroMillions jackpot at Lotto headquarters in Dublin this afternoon.

The 32 workers from Stakelums hardware store will take home around half a million euro each.

Ger Sammon has been organising the Lotto syndicate for over 20 years.

Members of Stakelum’s Hardware syndicate from Thurles, Co Tipperary claim their €17m EuroMillions Jackpot at Lottery HQ. Picture: The National Lottery/Twitter

He outlines the moment he realised they had finally won.

"I was actually at home after coming in from playing a few holes of golf," said Mr Sammon.

"I checked my phone and I saw the news that there was a €17m winner in Ireland, so I pulled out the ticket and started going left to right acrosss...

"Unbelievable feeling. You don't believe it for a second.

"I went into the other room to meet my wife and said 'I think we've won the EuroMillions' and she said 'you're joking'."

Mr Sammon said it was hard to believe they had won at first.

"We were stunned, but we have had over a week to let the good news sink in.

"It has been an absolute roller-coaster. We are all absolutely delighted it will make a huge difference to all of our lives."

In particular we have all been blown away by the goodwill there has been towards us from our colleagues in Stakelum’s, and by people in the town in general. Everybody is genuinely happy for us. It is great that this massive jackpot is being shared amongst 32 people. That is 32 families who will benefit.

Mr Sammon said the journey to Dublin today to collect the winning cheque was a happy one.

"There was great craic on the bus and everybody is in super form. We couldn’t have been treated better by the team in the National Lottery who have guided us through the Prize payment process and who have welcomed us here with open arms.

"This will be a day we will all remember."

- Digital Desk