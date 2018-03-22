'I lost everything', says resident as Gardaí start investigation into Ballymun fire

Update - 10.05am: Gardaí have begun an investigation into the cause of a major fire at a hotel and apartment complex in Dublin.

Sections of the area remain cordoned off and diversions remain in place.

More than 150 guests were safely evacuated after the blaze broke out last night.

The fire erupted on an upper floor of the Metro Hotel in Ballymun shortly after 8pm yesterday evening.

Eight fire engines, 60 firefighters and a range of other emergency services brought the blaze under control in the early hours of this morning.

We have one fire appliance remaining on scene at the #Ballymun fire. No injuries reported either from public or firefighters. #BallymunFire pic.twitter.com/gydYo3elad — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 22, 2018

There are no reports of any injuries.

The top five floors of the building have been badly damaged.

One resident was devastated, saying: "I just went to the gym for 30 minutes, came back home and saw the apartment was on fire.

"I lost everything - all my clothes, furniture, everything."

Another man returned home to find the building in flames.

He said: "I'm not allowed in the building for a couple of days. I have nothing, I have no clothes, no things and I have no idea what's going to happen now."

The Metro Hotel in Ballymun this morning. Pic: Paul Quinn/Newstalk

Dublin's Lord Mayor Mícheál Mac Donncha has commended Dublin Fire Brigade on its "rapid and effective response".

The Lord Mayor said: "On behalf of the people of Dublin City I commend Dublin Fire Brigade for their rapid and effective response to the Metro Hotel fire.

"They helped to ensure that there were no casualties in what was a potentially catastrophic fire in a high rise building.

"The efficiency and courage of the Dublin Fire Brigade crews was demonstrated last night and the people of the City are very grateful to them. We must now ensure that all aspects of this fire are fully investigated."

6.30am: More than 150 saved as firefighters put out major fire at hotel in Dublin

More than 150 guests of a Dublin Hotel have been safely evacuated after a major fire broke out last night.

The top five floors of the Metro Hotel in Ballymun in Dublin have been damaged after the blaze.

Crews from Dublin Fire Brigade remain at the scene after they managed to bring the blaze in the upper storeys of the hotel under control in the early hours of this morning.

The residents were transferred to the Carlton Hotel for the night.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Paul McAuliffe was at the scene as firefighters tackled the blaze and says the fire is a blow for the whole area.

He said: "It's going to have a major impact on business in the area, because the hotel was a significant part of the business life of Ballymun.

"So something like this will have a long-lasting effect for everybody."

The fire broke out shortly after 8pm last night and quickly engulfed several floors of the building.

More than 60 firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control earlier this morning.

Mr McAuliffe said the blaze was "one of the most significant fires in the Dublin area in recent times".

"Its cause and the spread of it in such a rapid way are going to have to be investigated," he told the Press Association.

"Dublin Fire Brigade have that capacity to investigate these fires. We want to see the results of it and I imagine there will be serious questions asked."

Erica Fleming, whose apartment overlooks the hotel said she could see and hear windows exploding as a result of the heat.

Last night, she said: "One of the apartments is completely engulfed.

"There is smoke billowing up through the floors.

"The windows exploded about 20 minutes ago, obviously from the heat.

"The windows of other apartments are just completely blackened out. You cannot see the corridor or landings.

"I can see the fire crews dragging the hoses through the building. They are still two floors below but they are making their way up slowly."

Dublin Fire Brigade said there will be road closures around the area as they will have four units putting out hotspots remaining in the hotel overnight.

We'll have 4 fire engines on scene at the #BallymunFire overnight to damp down & extinguish hot spots. Road closures are likely to affect traffic in the morning #Dublin #fire #Ballymun @DCCTraffic @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/qewyJlUvHV — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 22, 2018

There had been concerns a number of homeless families were being accommodated there, but Dublin City Council confirmed last night that there wasn't any.

Witness Anthony Flynn last night said he did not believe anyone was still trapped inside the burning building.

"It looks like everybody is out of the hotel," he said. "There are no reported injuries at this stage."

Mr Flynn, a co-founder of the Inner City Helping Homeless organisation, said pieces of debris could be seen flying from the blazing building in scenes similar to the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London.

He said he understood no homeless families were currently housed in the building.

He added: "We are looking at the top seven floors that appear to be alight. It seems to be spreading like mad. It's exactly what it looked like at Grenfell. It appears to have started on the top two floors but has spread downwards and upwards."

- Digital Desk and PA