'I had left the ticket in work': Hospital syndicate's anxious wait for EuroMillions Plus win

A syndicate of hospital administration staff have collected their €500,000 EuroMillions Plus prize.

The 18-person syndicate from the Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, Co Galway were in the National Lottery headquarters today to collect their winnings, which will amount to €28,000 each.

The ‘Lucky Ladies Syndicate’ - with ages varying from their 20s to 60s - purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at the Oasis Shop in the hospital.

“Last Tuesday evening, we were all sitting around during our coffee break when the conversation turned to the rolling EuroMillions jackpot,” said the syndicate leader Amy Moran.

“After discussing what we would each do with our imagined riches, we decided to put a euro each into the pot and buy a ticket between us – little did we know we’d be sipping champagne in the National Lottery a few days later.”

Hours after the ‘Lucky Ladies Syndicate’ was set-up, they were big winners.

“Word about the half a million euro win in Ballinasloe came through late on Tuesday night and the texts came absolutely flooding in,” Moran added.

“I had left the ticket in work so there was no way we could find out if we had won as we didn’t have a clue what numbers we had.

“It was a long anxious wait until 8am the following morning and as we came into work, word had already spread that the winning ticket was sold in the hospital shop. We knew it had to be us!”

“I’m absolutely thrilled for all of the girls. It’s a group with varying ages so everybody has their own plans for the money with new cars and holidays top of the shopping lists.

“Most of the group have families and children in college so the money will come in very handy over the next couple of months.”

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is an estimated €6 million.