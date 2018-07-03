'I didn’t have the guns, it’s ridiculous': Regina Keogh denies any role in planning Gareth Hutch's shooting

By Alison O'Riordan

A mother-of-five accused of murdering Gareth Hutch denied she had anything to do with the planning of his shooting, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

The court heard that Regina Keogh (41) further denied she looked after the two guns used in the killing of Mr Hutch, saying: “I didn’t have the guns, it’s ridiculous.”

Ms Keogh said her brother and co-accused Jonathan Keogh (32) told her on a telephone call that people were putting his “name forward for the shooting” but he said it wasn’t him.

The three-judge court heard evidence today from interviews conducted by gardaí with Ms Keogh at Store Street Garda Station. Garda Michael Coyne told prosecuting counsel Fiona Murphy BL that gardaí had arrested Ms Keogh on suspicion of murder at Avondale House on May 26, 2016.

Ms Keogh told gardaí she rang Mr Keogh after Mr Hutch was shot but she could not get through. When she later spoke to him on the phone, Ms Keogh asked her brother where he was but he would not tell her.

Ms Keogh denied she was involved in Mr Hutch's murder, telling gardaí that she was not looking after the guns and said she had never seen a gun before.

Gareth Hutch

When asked if she was present when money was discussed between Mr Keogh and witness Mary McDonnell, Ms Keogh said, “No I didn’t hear anything”. She denied that her brother, Mr Keogh, had told her to give Mrs McDonnell €1,000 upfront. She further denied that she was holding the money for Mr Keogh.

Mrs McDonnell is a key prosecution witness in the trial who was originally charged with withholding information but that charge was dropped and she has been given immunity from prosecution.

The court previously heard that Mrs McDonnell was told she would receive €5,000 in payment if she let people sit in her flat. Mrs McDonnell was told she would get €1,000 up front and €4,000 at a later stage. In her evidence, Mrs McDonnell told the court that she thought this was a joke but money had been mentioned. Det Sgt Peter Woods previously gave evidence that Mrs McDonnell had not received any money.

When Ms Keogh was told by gardaí that the reason she was in Store Street Garda Station was because she had something to do with the planning of the shooting, she said, “No I didn’t,” the court was told.

When detectives put it to her that she pressurised Mrs McDonnell, Ms Keogh said she did not. The prosecution contend that witness Mary McDonnell was encouraged by her “best friend” Regina Keogh to allow Jonathan Keogh use her flat “as a base” to wait for Mr Hutch prior to the attack.

Ms Keogh told gardaí she had a bunch of teabags in her hand and not a box of gloves when she left Mrs McDonnell’s flat at 11.03pm on the night prior to the shooting. It is the State’s case that Ms Keogh went up to Mrs McDonnell’s flat on that night and gave her rubber gloves to be used by the attackers the following day.

Ms Keogh said she did not know before she saw CCTV footage that her brother and Mr Fox had gone to Mrs McDonnell’s flat on the night prior to the shooting. Ms Keogh denied she told Mrs McDonnell that the two men would be up to her that night.

Earlier, Detective Garda Niamh Coates said she responded to a call involving the discharging of a firearm at Avondale House at 10am on May 24. A male who she now knows to be Gareth Hutch was lying on the ground in the carpark.

Det Gda Coakes said she spoke to John Hutch and Jonathan Hutch, the father and brother of Gareth Hutch, in the carpark of Avondale House that morning. The witness said both men were upset. She said John Hutch was “crying and shaking” and “clearly in shock” after arriving at the scene of his son’s shooting.

Det Gda Coates agreed with prosecuting counsel Diarmaid Collins BL that Jonathan Hutch had informed her that Gareth Hutch had been involved in an argument with Mr Keogh the day before.

Mr Hutch (36), nephew of Gerry "the monk" Hutch, was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin on the morning of May 24, 2016. He died as a result of four gunshot injuries.

Ms Keogh with an address at Avondale House, Cumberland Street North, Dublin 1, Thomas Fox (31) with an address at Rutland Court, Dublin 1, and Jonathan Keogh of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Hutch.

Mr Fox has also denied unlawfully possessing a Makarov 9 mm handgun on May 23, 2016 at the same place.

At the opening of the trial, the prosecution told the court that the killing of Mr Hutch was not a spontaneous or spur of the moment act but a “brutal and callous murder”. “It was premeditated and a significant amount of planning had gone into it,” counsel said.

The prosecution say the three co-accused each had their own part to play in bringing about the death of Mr Hutch.

The prosecution contend that Mr Keogh threatened to kill Mr Hutch the evening before the shooting, that Mr Fox and Ms Keogh were instrumental in planning the murder, and Mr Keogh and another man, Mr AB, were the shooters.

The trial continues tomorrow before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh.