'I cried when I was told I was finished as a firefighter' court hears in 'slip' case

A fireman who claims he suffered a career-ending injury when he allegedly slipped on stairs during a training fire drill has sued in the High Court.

Liam Kelly told the High Court he was carrying a ‘dummy casualty,' with a colleague and was going backwards down a stairs in a three-man blind man shuffle in a dark building when the accident happened five years ago.

He told Mr Justice Kevin Cross he slipped and swung around and injured the calf of his left leg.

Liam Kelly. Photo: Collins Courts

Opening the case Mr Walsh’s counsel John Paul Shortt SC told the court the firefighter suffered significant and career-ending injuries. Counsel said a “farcical fire drill “ was put in place in a custom built tower in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Liam Kelly, Fr Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry, Co Offaly has sued Offaly County Council over the accident on June 4, 2013, during a three-man exercise to get accustomed to new breathing equipment.

He has claimed there was an alleged failure to ensure his co-workers provided any or any adequate physical support to him as he attempted to negotiate his way down the stairs.

He has further claimed an unsuitable and unsafe training exercise had been devised and there was an alleged failure to warn Mr Kelły of the dangers and risks inherent in the work.

The claims are denied and the Council contends Mr Kelly was an experienced fireman and the task on the day was properly prepared, executed and supervised at all times.

The Council denies Mr Kelly slipped and lost his footing as alleged, but if he did, the Council contends it was caused by his own alleged negligence.

In evidence, Mr Kelly said the firemen were not allowed use torches and "you could not see your hand".

He said the 'dummy casualty' was located in the first-floor bathroom and he took the upper part of the body and a colleague took the lower part.

He said the Number One firefighter should have been behind him as he made his way down the stairs backwards.

He told the court on the first few steps he slipped and swung around but he did not drop the casualty.

I knew I had hurt my leg. I went down a couple of steps . I still had the casualty under my arm. They would hold it against you for dropping the casualty.

He said he had let a scream out of him and when they got the casualty to the yard, the calf of his left leg was “turning black and badly swollen.”

He said his leg was like a balloon and the next day he went to his doctor and was referred to A&E at Tullamore Hospital.

“I was in severe pain in my leg and the bottom of my back,” he said.

He said when he was told in 2015 he could not return to the fire service, he cried.

“I cried when I was told I was finished as a firefighter. I loved the Fire Service,” he said.

Cross-examined by Peter Bland SC for Council, Mr Kelly said he had not mentioned a pain in his back at first because he leg was the worst and he was scared the County Council would find out about his back.

“I didn’t want the Council to know about the back, I wanted to get back to work,’ he said.

He added: “I was nervous of losing my job."

The case before Mr Justice Kevin Cross continues.