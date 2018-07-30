I can make the big decisions, Gavin Duffy on Presidential bid
Businessman Gavin Duffy says his ability to make big decisions will be key in making him a good president.
The TV personality has announced he's seeking nominations from four local authorities to run in the Presidential Election.
Good morning. Just to let you know after some speculation I confirm that I am seeking a nomination from four local authorities to contest the Presidential Election. I have accepted an Invitation to speak to @WaterfordCounci this Tuesday at 4pm.— Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) July 29, 2018
He will begin his campaign by attending a special meeting of Waterford County Council tomorrow.
Mr Duffy says he has plenty of experience making judgement calls.
