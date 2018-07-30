I can make the big decisions, Gavin Duffy on Presidential bid

Back to Presidential election Ireland Home

Businessman Gavin Duffy says his ability to make big decisions will be key in making him a good president.

The TV personality has announced he's seeking nominations from four local authorities to run in the Presidential Election.

He will begin his campaign by attending a special meeting of Waterford County Council tomorrow.

Mr Duffy says he has plenty of experience making judgement calls.

"I have a track record of making big decisions and judgements."

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: President, Gavin Duffy

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland