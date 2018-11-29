'I am sorry for my actions': Man charged in relation to fatal Monaghan crash

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court in relation to the death of man in an incident in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

Stephen Marron, 47, died when a car crashed into his parked Skoda on Tuesday night.

James Tomany appeared at Carrickmacross District Court. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson

James Tomany of Clay Road, Keady, Co Armagh appeared at a special sitting of Carrickmacross District Court this evening charged with dangerous driving causing death and endangerment.

He was also appearing charged with two counts of assault relating to a separate incident in March of this year.

Stephen Marron

Father-of-two Stephen Marron was killed when his car was hit by a car at around 11.30 on Tuesday night.

The court was told that when charged with dangerous driving he replied: "I am sorry for my actions".

He made no comment when charged with endangerment.

No application for bail was made and Mr Tomany has been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday via videolink

Stephen Marron's funeral will take place in Saint Mary's Church in Castleblayney on Saturday morning.