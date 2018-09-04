'I am Irish': Garda Commissioner says he is not an outsider

The new Garda Commissioner says he does not view himself as an outsider.

Drew Harris has given his first press conference where he discussed garda resources, the Hutch Kinahan feud and the threat of republicanism.

The former chief constable of the PSNI is the first external candidate to become head of the gardaí.

He says he views himself as one of team.

"Yes I am Irish," he said.

"I'm not sure how much of an outsider I am really.

"I'm a police officer, I joined a police organisation. I'm from the island of Ireland.

I've always worked for the benefit of the people of Ireland and worked very closely with An Garda Síochána in that respect as well.

