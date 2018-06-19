Hutch murder trial: Protected witness gave 'explosive statement' to gardaí when interviewed in her flat

By Alison O' Riordan

A protected witness gave “an explosive statement” to gardaí concerning the fatal shooting of Gareth Hutch when she was interviewed in her flat, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Scene of Gareth Hutch shooting

Detective Sergeant Enda O’Sullivan said the content of the woman's statement was “unbelievable” and he struggled himself to believe it.

Mr Hutch (36), nephew of Gerry “the Monk” Hutch was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin on the morning of May 24, 2016. He died as a result of four gunshot injuries.

Thomas Fox (31) with an address at Rutland Court, Dublin 1, Regina Keogh (41) from Avondale House, Cumberland Street North, Dublin 1 and Mr Keogh (32) of Gloucester Place, Dublin 1, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Hutch.

Mr Fox has also denied unlawfully possessing a Makarov 9 mm handgun on May 23, 2016, at the same place.

Yesterday Det Sgt Enda O’Sullivan gave evidence that gardaí became “immediately concerned” for the safety of Mary McDonnell and her twin daughters after she gave them a statement about the shooting.

Under cross-examination today (Tues) by Sean Guerin SC, defending Mr Keogh, Det Sgt O’Sullivan said he executed a search warrant on Mrs McDonnell’s flat at 3.45pm on May 25 after viewing CCTV footage of two suspects coming from her flat on the morning of the murder. Her flat had been declared a crime scene within a couple of hours of the murder, the court heard.

The witness said he saw CCTV footage of one of the shooters carrying a plastic bag and going in the direction of Mrs McDonnell’s flat on the morning of the shooting and he believed the guns were contained in this bag.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said he spoke to Mrs McDonnell about her family and the neighbourhood as part of a “general conversation” when he was in her flat.

“She said there was a spot on the couch where she likes to sit which overlooks Avondale House and that led on to a conversation about seeing a fight between Gareth Hutch and Jonathan Keogh on the night before the murder,” he said.

Mr Guerin asked the witness if he recalled anything that was said to Mrs McDonnell by him or his colleagues before she made this statement.

“There wasn’t a question put to her, she led into talking about a fight from the night before,” he said.

The court heard Detective Sergeant Peter Woods asked Mrs McDonnell if she was willing to make a statement and she agreed. The witness said Mrs McDonnell was asked would she like to go to Mountjoy Garda Station to make her statement but she declined, saying she wanted to make it in her flat.

Mr Guerin said Det Sgt O’Sullivan had reasonable suspicion that the two shooters had been in Mrs McDonnell’s apartment for around three hours on the morning of the murder and still she was not a suspect at this stage.

Mr Guerin asked Det Sgt O’Sullivan why Mrs McDonnell was not a suspect, having “sheltered” the shooters in her flat for three hours and having lied to gardaí. “If I had made that decision, she would have been arrested but that’s not the case,” he said.

Mr Guerin told the witness it was evidence of extraordinary gullibility not to have suspected Mrs McDonnell in light of the information he had at the time. Det Sgt O’Sullivan said by the time Mrs McDonnell made her statement, “other matters overtook everything else” and the main priority was the safety of Mrs McDonnell and her children. He said when gardaí went to Avondale House he did not have safety concerns but he did by the end of Mrs McDonnell making her statement.

The witness told the court that the content of Mrs McDonnell's statement was "unbelievable" and he "struggled" to believe it. "I wanted to verify it when I went back to station, ” he said, adding it was an explosive statement, to say the least."

In the “general conversation”, he said, they had discussed another murder just weeks earlier at Sunset House and how people were nervous in the area about this “gang feud and what it was doing to the local community.”

The witness said Mrs McDonnell loves Avondale House and she was adamant she would be there for the rest of her life. He denied he and other gardaí tried to encourage Mrs McDonnell to have fears about living there but he said he did encourage her not to return to Avondale House.

“She was in a very serious predicament where she was exposed to both sides of the feud,” he said.

No notes were taken by gardaí concerning the general conversation which occurred before making her statement, the court heard. Mr Guerin told the witness it was “an extraordinary failure of basic garda competence and procedure” not to make a note. Det Sgt O’Sullivan said he knew they were going to take a statement from Mrs McDonnell which they did.

Earlier, the court heard submissions from the prosecution and defence on the issue of the admissibility of the statement from Jessica McDonnell. Ms McDonnell, who is the daughter of key witness Mrs McDonnell, yesterday (Monday) gave evidence via video-link in the trial.

Ms McDonnell told the court in her evidence that she could hear men speaking in her mother’s flat on the morning of the shooting but could not recognise their voices. However, she later accepted that in a statement to gardai, she said she recognised one of the men’s voices as Mr Keogh.

The witness agreed with prosecution counsel Paul Burns SC that the statement she had made to gardaí at Mountjoy Garda Station on May 25, 2016, was true as it was closer in time to the event. “I’m trying to remember back to two years ago which isn’t easy,” she added.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh said the court will rule on the matter on Thursday.

At the opening of the trial, the prosecution told the court that the killing of Mr Hutch was not a spontaneous or spur of the moment act but a “brutal and callous murder”.

“It was premeditated and a significant amount of planning had gone into it,” counsel said.

The prosecution says the three co-accused each had their own part to play in bringing about the death of Mr Hutch.

The prosecution contend that Mr Keogh threatened to kill Mr Hutch the evening before the shooting, that Mr Fox and Ms Keogh were instrumental in planning the murder, and Mr Keogh and another man, Mr AB, were the shooters.

The trial continues tomorrow.