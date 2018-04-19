Husband of PayPal team leader sent forward for murder trial

By Tom Tuite

A man charged with the murder of his wife, who died following a stabbing in her apartment in Dublin, has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Renato Gehlen, the 36-year-old Brazilian husband of Anne Colomines, was charged with murdering her on October 24 last and had been first remanded in custody in November.

Anne Colomines. Image: Facebook

Mr Gehlen had also sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised for several days following the discovery of her body.

He faced his eighth hearing, at Cloverhill District Court, today and was served with a book of evidence.

After the book of evidence was served, Judge Victor Blake ordered that he was being returned for trial to the present term of the Central Criminal Court.

At a previous hearing the court was told the investigation was a complex matter and involved the gathering of 195 statements and a large amount of technical evidence.

The body of Ms Colomines, 37, a senior team leader at PayPal, was found at her home at Dorset Square Apartments, Dublin 1 on the night of October 24, 2017. She had sustained stab wounds.

Gardai from Mountjoy station responded to a call at approximately 11.30pm over a report of an incident at the couple's home.

Ms Colomines, a cat rescue volunteer, was from France but had been living in Ireland for several years.

At Mr Gehlen's first court appearance in November, Garda Sergeant Kenneth Hoare said in response to the charge after caution, “he had no reply to make”.

A bail application will have to be made in the High Court because he is facing a murder charge.