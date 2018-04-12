Husband of murdered Joanne Lee found dead in prison

The husband of Joanne Lee has been found dead in Mountjoy prison.

Keith Lee, who is accused of murdering his wife and leaving her body in a wardrobe, was found dead last night in Dublin.

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service told Independent.ie: "An inmate passed away in custody last night. Foul play is not suspected."

The 42-year-old was charged with his wife's murder after her body was discovered in a wardrobe at a house on Ranelagh Road, Dublin 6 on February 15.

Keith Lee last month. Pic: Collins.

Mr Lee had been previously hospitalised with serious injuries after her body was found when it is believed he jumped from a third-floor window at the scene.

He was brought to court in a wheelchair still suffering from injuries he sustained in the fall and was awaiting trial in Mountjoy prison.

This morning, when prison officers entered his cell, they found him unresponsive and he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí found Ms Lee's body wrapped up tightly in a sleeping bag and bedsheets.

She had been reported missing in the days prior to the discovery.

Joanne Lee.

- Digital Desk