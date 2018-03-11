Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says TV appearances have helped gardaí with fresh leads

The husband of a woman missing from Cork since last year has told RTÉs Ray D'Arcy show that his interviews with the media have helped gardaí find fresh leads in the search for his wife.

Richard Satchwell has made a number of media appearances in recent weeks, and told Ray D'Arcy that criticism of these interviews were unfair as they had helped gardaí with their investigation.

Tina Satchwell, 46, went missing from the couple's home in Youghal last year and a search is currently underway at Mitchel's Wood in Castlemartyr, Co Cork.

Speaking on the Ray D'Arcy show, Mr Satchwell said: “I’ve never approached a TV programme or newspaper or anything, I won’t talk to the press anyway.”

“As for ‘why am I on the telly’ or this or that? If I’m doing it, ‘I’m wrong for doing it’. If I don’t do it then, ‘I don’t care’.”

He said that an appearance on TV3's Ireland AM during the week led to a man getting in contact with him with information about Tina.

“When I was up in TV3 doing Ireland AM, on Thursday, after doing an interview, I was approached by the producer who said there was a guy who’d come into TV3 after seeing I was on and said he wanted to speak to me," he said.

"He seemed genuine to me, I came out to speak to him. He held my hand all the time he was talking to me and he says, ‘I am 100% certain that on a date in January, that I was talking to your wife'."

Mt Satchwell said gardaí have followed up on the information since the meeting.

When asked by Mr D'Arcy whether he had any involvement in Tina's disappearance, Mr Satchwell said it has been "very tough".

"It's the first thing that comes into people's minds, oh it has to be the husband," he said.

"But everybody who knows us, knows different," he said.

He later appealed for Tina to get in touch, and said that anyone withholding information should be "ashamed of themselves at this point".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton garda station at 021 4621550 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666111.

