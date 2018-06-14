Husband and wife who died after collision with truck In Limerick are named

By David Raleigh

A husband and wife from England, who died Wednesday in a head-on collision between their car and truck in Co Limerick, have been named as Christopher Scullane (84), and his wife Mary Ellen, aged 70.

The couple, from Lemington Spa, Warwickshire, had been in the country visiting a sick relative in the mid-west region, sources said.

The scene of the crash on the N24 near Dromkeen. Photo: Liam Burke/Press 22.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to the fatal road traffic collision, which occurred around 10.30am, on the N24 near the village of Dromkeen.

"The collision occurred on a straight stretch of road," gardai said.

The deceased couple were pronounced dead at the scene, which remained closed for several hours to allow Gardai conduct a technical examination.

The truck driver was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Bruff 061-382940 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.