Hurricane Helene to hit Ireland next week

Weather watchers will have their eyes on the skies in the coming days as Hurricane Helene creeps closer to Ireland.

She is currently one of a glut of tropical storms in the Atlantic, with Florence sparking mass evacuations as she heads towards landfall in the US states of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

This enhanced satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Florence (upper left), Tropical Storm Isaac (centre) and Hurricane Helene (right). Pic: NOAA via AP

Met Éireann is predicting that the tail end of Helene will reach Ireland on Tuesday with the south coast expected to be the worst affected.

They say that there are no indications that the wet and windy weather will bring any severe or damaging weather.

The south-western corners of the UK will also be affected, according to the Met Office in the UK.

Emma Smith, meteorologist with the Exeter-based Met Office, said more details would emerge within the next day over what impact the storm might have.

Interests in the #Azores should monitor the progress of #Helene. Tropical-storm-force winds could begin late Saturday on those islands. Full advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/IA1i05LGSP — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 13, 2018

She said: "Helene is moving up from the Atlantic towards us.

"Hurricane Joyce is also in the Atlantic so we need to see how those two systems are going to move around each other because that could have an impact.

"It looks like Helene will move towards Ireland on Tuesday morning. It's possible that the west coast of Wales and Cornwall could get some winds as well, but we will get a clearer picture of what to expect very soon."

The storm would be expected to die out by Wednesday, Ms Smith said.

