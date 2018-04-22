Hundreds to gather for Sumo Run Ireland in Dublin today
Sumo Run Ireland is returning to Dublin's Marlay Park this afternoon.
The event is a 5k fun run - wearing inflatable sumo suits - to raise funds for Purple House Cancer Support, which helps over 1,000 families every year.
The run is currently a Guinness World Record holder for the largest gathering of people dressed in sumo suits.
There is a session of sumo yoga before the run, and runners get their own Sumo suit to keep.
