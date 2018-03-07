Hundreds protest to save Dublin school pitches

Hundreds of people have gathered for a protest in the hope of saving their school's sports pitches.

Teachers, parents and pupils from Clonkeen College in South Dublin don't want their playing fields sold to a private property developer.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett joined today's demonstration outside Leinster House.

He said: "They are demanding that the Minister for Education intervene to prevent their playing pitches being taken from them.

They're really saying the Minister should get off the fence, stand up to the Christian Brother and protect the interests of the school to secure the future of their playing pitches.