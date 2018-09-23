Hundreds protest over cardiac care services in Waterford

Several hundreds protesters in Waterford city have demanded 24 hour cardiac care at University Hospital Waterford.

The latest protest is part of an ongoing series of protests highlighting locals anger at the fact that the government has not provided a second Cath lab and 24 hour care at the hospital.

