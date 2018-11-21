Hundreds of Wicklow residents protest housing of asylum seekers in hotel

Two hundred people attended a public meeting in Wicklow Town last night to express their concerns about a hundred asylum seekers arriving in the town.

The Department of Justice confirmed that the Grand Hotel will be used as a Direct Provision centre.

The owner of the hotel says that 24 asylum seekers have already moved into 13 rooms.

Some people at last night's meeting said they are against the plan.

One woman said: "There's a children's disco just across the street from where they intend to put a Direct Provision centre, and young girls, if you came down here on a disco night, you would see they are scantily-enough dressed. People are just going to be worried about those girls."

Locals in Wicklow Town expressed their fears about 100 asylum seekers being accommodated in the towns only hotel, I was there...

@NewstalkFM @BreakfastNThttps://t.co/5drDrmFxQ2 via @NewstalkFM — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) November 21, 2018

A man at the meeting said: "I have a 27-year-old son, he goes out at the weekend with his friends, he has a few drinks around town, he can't get a taxi, so he walks home. Say he's walking past the Grand Hotel some night and next thing these people are there and they try to take his wallet off him or try to attack him. Maybe he could get knifed."

