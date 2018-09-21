Hundreds of thousands to take part in Culture Night events

Hundreds of thousands of people across Ireland are expected to take part in this year's Culture Night.

The annual event which celebrates culture, creativity and the arts returns tonight with more than 4,000 events scheduled to take place.

Museums, galleries, historic houses, and cultural centres will once again open their doors to the public free of charge.

1,600 venues will host events such as open-air concerts, film screenings, art exhibitions and workshops.

Aimée van Willick said it is an event which inspires the entire country.

"All 32 counties will be participating in Culture Night this year - there's free access to all venues and they'll be opening from 4pm till late.

"There's just so much going on so we really recommend people visit culturenight.ie and plan their evenings.