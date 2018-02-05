Hundreds of patients on trolleys in hospitals

There are 509 patients waiting on trolleys in hospitals around the country.

Cork University Hospital has the most patients waiting for beds, with 42 patients on trolleys.

University Hospital Limerick has 41 people on trolleys, while there are 38 people waiting for beds in South Tipperary General Hospital.

Six children are on trolleys in paediatric hospitals today; four in Temple Street and two in Crumlin.

- Digital Desk