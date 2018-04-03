Hundreds of patients on trolleys around the country

425 people are on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 54 people in need of a bed.

Cork University Hospital is next with 41 people on trolleys and overflow areas of wards.

Last month, a total of 10,511 patients waited for an in-patient bed, including 3,112 in just one week, and 714 patients on trolleys awaited admission on one day - a new record. Some 191 children also waited on trolleys.

Digital Desk