Hundreds of passengers complain about Dublin's new bus operator in October
Hundreds of complaints have been made about Dublin's new bus operator in the last month.
Private operator Go-Ahead has taken over the operation of a number of routes in the capital in recent weeks.
According to the Sunday Times, 388 people complained in October about buses being late or not turning up and that drivers sometimes do not know where they are supposed to be going.
The National Transport Authority says it has confidence in the new operator.
