Hundreds of Lloyds Pharmacy staff to hold work stoppage on Friday
03/07/2018
Workers at the country's largest pharmacy chain are stepping up their strike action.
More than 200 Lloyds Pharmacy employees in almost 40 stores across the country will stage their first full day of industrial action this Friday.
It follows three other work stoppages over the last few weeks.
Mandate trade union want Lloyds to engage with workers in the ongoing dispute over pay and entitlements.
