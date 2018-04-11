Hundreds of Irish women ordered abortion pills from site last year

878 women in Ireland ordered abortion pills online from one provider last year.

Women Help Women is one of two main sources of abortion pills that women use to gain access to terminations.

They say the number of Irish women ordering the pill increased by almost 200 per cent last year.

Dr Cliona Murphy, a consultant calling for a yes vote in the referendum, says those speaking against the proposed 12 week limit need to see abortion is a reality in Ireland already.

"If you ask people why are they not comfortable with 12 weeks they're probably not comfortable with nine, they're probably not comfortable with seven, they're probably not comfortable with women having terminations of pregnancy at all," she said.

Not everybody finds out that they're pregnant at six weeks or seven weeks.

"Sometimes people's cycles can be delayed, they have medical problems, so they may find out at eight or nine weeks.

"If you make it that it's eight weeks, well actually you're having very restrictive access to termination."