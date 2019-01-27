Hundreds of homes without power following strong overnight winds

The ESB is working to restore power to hundreds of homes impacted by strong winds last night.

Most of the power cuts were in the west and northwest, while ESB networks say there is a large fault in the Rathdrum Area of Co Wicklow.

Fallen trees blocked roads, particularly in western coastal counties, during the stormy weather, according to the AA.

Counties Donegal, Clare, Galway and Sligo all saw trees downed in the strong winds.

By Digital Desk staff

