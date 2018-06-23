Hundreds of European flights cancelled over French air traffic strike

Hundreds of flights across Europe have been cancelled today because of a strike by French air traffic controllers.

The stoppage started this morning and will last until early tomorrow.

Ryanair's had to cancel up to 100 of its European flights, including the Dublin to Nice service.

Aer Lingus says 16 of its flights are at risk of disruption.

Anyone worried their trip could be affected is advised to check the airlines' websites.

"It is annoying that a small section can hold the whole of Europe to ransom and disrupt flights from all over Europe," said John Spollen from the Irish Travel Agents Association.