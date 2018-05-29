Hundreds attend vigil to remember Cameron Reilly

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Dunleer, County Louth last night to remember murdered teenager Cameron Reilly.

The candle light vigil in Dunleer Co Louth. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson.

The 18-year-old's body was found in a field in the town on Saturday morning.

18 candles were lit in the church to symbolise each year of his life.

Gardaí are continuing searches to try and find Cameron's mobile phone.

They believe it may hold the vital clues about his final movements.

