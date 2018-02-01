Humphreys says she is supporting repeal of Eighth Amendment

Business Minister Heather Humphreys says she is supporting the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

Speaking to Northern Sound this morning, she said the Eighth Amendment does not function for either side of the argument.

Minister Humphreys says however that while she does support repeal, she still has to be convinced on abortion without restriction up to 12 weeks.

She outlined her position this morning.

She said: "I have decided that I will support the repeal of the Eighth Amendment because I believe that as it stands it does not function for either side of the argument.

"There is a huge difficulty for medical professionals as a result of the Eighth Amendment, it has created situations where doctors cannot deal with difficult cases because they are afraid of being prosecuted."

