HSE's Tony O'Brien to appear before Health Committee at Leinster House

The HSE boss Tony O'Brien is due to appear again before the Health Committee at Leinster House today, as calls continue for his resignation.

He is scheduled to appear alongside the Health Minister Simon Harris to give a quarterly update on the state of the health services.

The hearing is being over-shadowed by the Cervical Check scandal.

Sinn Féin will table a no confidence motion in Mr O'Brien in the Dáil next week.

The party's finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty says someone must be held responsible for the current controversy.

"The HSE completely misinformed the State Claims Agency when they said during the Vicky Phelan case that all women were informed of their misdiagnosis and what we found out two weeks ago is that 162 women were not.

Somebody is lying, somebody is covering up, and the person that has to be held accountable is the person who's at the top.

"Do your job, Minister, and tell Mr O'Brien that it's time for him to go."

Fianna Fáil's Health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly also told the Health Minister it is time for Mr O'Brien to step down.

"I would put it to you as well, Minister, that it is an ongoing political error to allow the Director General of the HSE to remain in situ," he said.

The Director General of the HSE needs to resign immediately without prejudice for three reasons: he was in charge through this entire thing; he is clearly a distraction to supporting the women involved; and the response to date in terms of the helpline has been shambolic.

Digital Desk