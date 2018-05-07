HSE's CervicalCheck helpline has returned just 2,686 calls

More than 11,000 women have contacted the HSE emergency line.

The HSE Serious Incident Management Team's CervicalCheck audit for Monday shows that 11,046 calls have been answered since April 28 and there have been 7,678 requests for callbacks.

However, the HSE has only returned calls to 2,686 women.

The HSE says it hopes to contact most of the callers in the coming weeks, with priority being given to women with specific clinical queries or a history of cervical cancer.

The HSE's audit states that: "The call backs take a period of time as in those cases where the person has a history of referral for colposcopy treatment or a history of cancer, we are providing a clinical consultation with a clinical staff member with expertise in colposcopy or cancer treatment."

The service has seen an imporvement in waiting times, falling from a high of over 17 minutes last Monday to 17 seconds today.

The HSE has apologised for the delays.

As reported by RTÉ, Damien McCallion, the new head of the CervicalCheck programme, said:

"We are certainly sorry that it has taken so long to get back to the many women that called us over the last week understandably following the difficulties as a result of the audit.

"We're now as of this morning trying to really increase the number of health professionals and we're working with our hospitals and community health organisations."

Meanwhile, the Dáil is set to debate a Sinn Féin no confidence motion in HSE Director General Tony O’Brien as part of an amendment to a wider health motion tomorrow evening, with growing suggestions Fianna Fáil will back the quit call.

The Health Minister has also confirmed that a scoping inquiry will be established, as the fallout continues over the Cervical Check audit.

Simon Harris says a memo is being brought to Government tomorrow for mandatory open disclosure of serious reportable incidents.

Helpline: 1800 45 45 55 (9am to 6pm daily)

- Digital Desk