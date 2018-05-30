HSE welcomes further decrease in births to teenagers

The number of births to teenagers has decreased by 66% over a 16 year period.

The CSO says over 3000 babies were born to teenagers in 2001 - dropping to over 1000 in 2017.

The HSE is welcoming the figures and says more teenagers than in the past are receiving relationships and sexuality education in schools and youth work settings.

Helen Deely, SHCPP Programme Lead said: "The SHCPP is committed to implementing the National Sexual Health Strategy 2015 – 2020 with statutory and non-statutory partners to improve sexual health and wellbeing and reduce negative sexual health outcomes.

"While the reduction in today’s figures are welcome, there is more work to be done to ensure that young people have the information they need.

"We believe that parents’ role in sexuality education needs to be strengthened and more parents supported to provide relationships and sexuality education to their children throughout their lives."