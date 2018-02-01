HSE warn flu season not over yet; 55 deaths so far

The HSE have warned that despite the onset of Spring, Ireland may still not have seen the peak of the flu season.

The HSE also revealed that 55 people have died from the flu so far this winter – the majority of these were over 65 years of age with fewer than ten beingchildren.

The HSE’s Dr John Cuddihy says flu will continue in the community for up to 10 weeks.

"The at risk groups should still avail of the flu vaccine. Healthcare workers, people over 65 and people with chronic illnesses particularly."

It's not too late to get the #fluvaccine. Contact your GP, Pharmacy or Occupational Health Dept to get the vaccine. #YourBestShot https://t.co/2BflfuwEjN https://t.co/Giq9y46UgX — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) February 1, 2018

- Digital Desk