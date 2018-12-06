HSE to take 'emergency plan' approach to winter demand

The HSE has been criticised for taking an "emergency plan" approach to getting through winter.

It is launching the strategy this morning for how the health service will operate during the winter months when there is expected to be an increase in demand.

Anthony Staines, Professor of Health Systems at DCU, says there needs to be a more long-term approach.

Prof Anthony Staines

"The plan duration seems to be very short, they are talking about a four-week plan," said Prof Staines.

"If I look even at the trolley figures, they have been going up in October and November and they are now higher yet in December.

"So that suggests that we should have had the winter plan a bit earlier.

"We really need to get away from this notion of emergency planning for winter, it has to be built into the whole system."

According to today's, INMO Trolley Watch there are 438 patients waiting for hospital beds this morning.

Of these, 314 are waiting in the emergency department while 124 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit with 54 patients followed by University Hospital Galway with 49 patients and Cork University Hospital with 32 patients.

Meanwhile, newly released figures show that around 47,000 people have been on outpatient waiting lists for more than two years.

Over 9,000 are waiting longer than three years.

The numbers were released on foot of a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil Health Spokesperson Stephen Donnelly.

Hospitals in Dublin, Mayo and Waterford are worst affected.

Deputy Donnelly said non-acute patients are being "left high and dry" by a system that cannot cope with demand.

Digital Desk