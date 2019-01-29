HSE sets up counselling service for public after Donegal crash claims four lives

A counselling service has been set up to help people across West Donegal left devastated by the horrific car crash which claimed the lives of four of its young citizens.

The HSE has set up the service to help members of the public affected by the awful tragedy.

Pals Mícheál Roarty (24) from Dunlewey, John Harley (24) from Falcarragh, Shaun Harkin (22) from Falcarragh and Daniel Scott (24) from Gortahork, all died when the Toyota Corolla car they were in flipped onto its roof near Magheraroarty at 8.40pm on Sunday night.

All four men will be buried on Thursday.

A HSE spokesperson said the impact of this tragedy has extended beyond the immediate families to the broader community.

(Left to right) Shaun Harkin, Michael Roarty, Daniel Scott and John Hanley.

"Our main priority is to offer support to the bereaved families and details of this will be provided to each family immediately.

"The HSE have been liaising with the local community and is enhancing its services so as to meet the emotional and psychological needs of those impacted.

We acknowledge the importance and value of the support provided naturally within the tight knit community of West Donegal, where friends, families and neighbours will be a primary source of support.

"We also recognise that some people will require professional help and support. Additional supports are available for those who need it and we are advising that they contact their GP all of whom have been informed of the range of services available."

The HSE added that they will remain in close contact with community organisations and leaders over the coming days and weeks to assess and respond to community needs.

Donegal will be united in grief this Thursday after it was revealed that all four victims of last weekend's horror smash will be buried on the same day.

There will be heartbreaking scenes at parishes across West Donegal as the funerals are staggered throughout the day at 10am, 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm.

The funeral of Shaun Harkin, late of Killult, Falcarragh will take place at Christ The King Church, Gortahork at 10am.

At 11.30am, the Funeral Mass of Mícheál Roarty, late of Dunlewey, will be in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey.

John Harley, of Carrowcannon, Falcarragh, will be buried following Funeral Mass at St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh at 1pm.

The bells will toll again at Christ The King Church, Gortahork, for the 2.30pm Funeral Mass of Daniel Scott, late of Bedlem, Gortahork.

Thursday will be one of the darkest days in the area.

Many young people are travelling back from various parts of the world including Australia to say a final goodbye to the four young men they grew up with.

The deaths of the four young men has sent shockwaves through West Donegal and through the heart of the local parishes from where they come.

All were involved in the local community including being members of both local soccer and GAA teams.

A Garda investigation into the exact cause of the tragedy is still ongoing and gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.